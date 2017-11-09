Sudan: Minister of Minerals - Share of States in National Wealth Is One of the Most Important Recommendations of the National Dialogue

Khartoum — The Minister of Minerals Prof. Hashim Ali Salim has stressed that the share of states in national wealth is one of the most important recommendations of the national dialogue, which will be lodged to the parliament according to the legal regulation that determines the share of states.

During his meeting with the Red Sea Wali (governor) Ali Ahmed Hamid at his office Wednesday, Prof. Salim discussed a number of important state economic files, announcing his support for the state in all development projects, urging mining companies to undertake community responsibility programs.

For his part, the wali of the Red Sea stressed his keenness to enable mining companies to work to achieve more production to support the national economy.