Sudan: FM Confers With Western Envoys to Sudan

Khartoum — The minister for Foreign Affairs on Wednesday met with UK, Norway and USA envoys to Sudan and South Sudan as well as US charge D'Affaires to the Sudan, UK and Norway ambassadors to the country and in the presence of the head of the peace department and humanitarian affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Professor Ghandour received the Norway Peace Envoy to the Sudan and South Sudan, Erling Skojonsberg, Mr Christopher Trott, the UK envoy to the Sudan and South Sudan as well as Powell Sutfin from the office of the US Envoy for Peace in the Sudan and South Sudan.

The Minister commended the envoys and the representatives of those countries to the Sudan for their support to the country on lifting the economic sanctions, stressing the need that such efforts have to be doubled in the coming period

The Minister briefed the western diplomats, upon their requests, on the ongoing Sudanese efforts to achieve peace and stability in south Sudan within the context of the IGAD peace efforts.

He also reviewed the efforts exerted by the government of National Accord to boost peace and stability in the country, including in Darfur, South Kordufan state and Blue Nile State.

He referred to the presidential decision to extend unilaterally the ceasefire in the country up to the end of the year to prepare the climate for all to join the peace process in the country.

The envoys and diplomats have on their side reaffirmed their readiness to continue backing the Sudan in the coming period and expressed their appreciation for the vital role Sudan plays for achieving security and peace in South Sudan as well as Khartoum's role and contribution in the humanitarian field and in speeding up humanitarian access to south Sudan.