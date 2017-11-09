8 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Remains of JMPLA Secretary Laid to Rest At Santa Ana Cemetery

Luanda — The remains of the Secretary for Political and Patriotic Education of the National Committee of the ruling MPLA party's youth wing (JMPLA), Fernando Daniel Marcelino da Silva, were buried Wednesday at Luanda's Santa Ana Cemetery.

Fernando Daniel, who died last Sunday (5th) in Luanda, held among various positions, the second provincial secretary of JMPLA in Luanda.

In a message of condolences reached Angop, the Secretariat of the ruling MPLA party's Politburo regretted the untimely death of this dedicated militant.

At the age of 35, the late JMPLA official had much to contribute to consolidate the deed achieved by the Angolan people and for the harmonious development of Angola, added the message.

Fernando Daniel Marcelino da Silva was born on 24 June 1982 in the northern Malange province.

In 2017 he completed his degree in International Relations at the Private University of Angola (UPRA).

