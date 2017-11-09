Kenya: Exclusive - Kwese to Air Cecafa Matches

8 November 2017

By David Kwalimwa

Pay-TV channel Kwese Sports will air all matches of the 39th edition of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, Nairobi News can report.

The development was confirmed by the Zimbabwe-based station, via Twitter.

The two week tournament will officially kick off on November 25, with Libya and Zimbabwe among the guest teams expected to grace the event.

kindly note that the games will be live on Kwesé sports channels.

-- Kwesé ESPN (@kwesesports) November 8, 2017

Kwese's entrance comes as a relief to ardent sports fans in East Africa and beyond who were hoping to catch the action.

Cecafa's three-year association with South African Pay-TV channel SuperSport lapsed in 2016.

FINANCIAL FRONT

Details of the Cecafa-Kwese deal, and especially the financial front, however, still remain scanty but could be made public by the regional body's secretary general Nicholas Musonye next week.

This will be the second regional tournament Kwese is airing live all over the continent in the last three months, following the live production of the Cosafa Women Cup in Zimbabwe last September.

SECURE ENOUGH

Meanwhile, Cecafa secretary general Nicholas Musonye maintained on Wednesday that Kenya is secure enough to host the football tournament later this month.

"Kenya has always been a secure country. I don't think our situation will affect anything."

Musonye also confirmed guests Libya and Zimbabwe would send their national teams to join 12 other member countries from East and Central Africa for this tournament.

Others expected teams are defending champions Uganda, Tanzania, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi and Zanzibar, among others.

