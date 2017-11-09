Cameroon: Manyu CPDM Celebrates Development

The most recent celebration projects is the tarred Kumba-Mamfe-Ekok Corridor.

Militants and sympathizers of the Cameroon People Democratic Movement (CPDM) in Manyu Division have re-affirmed their total support for President Paul Biya by calling on him to stand as their natural candidate in 2018 Presidential elections.

This was contained in the numerous speeches presented by the four CPDM Section Presidents of the Manyu I,II,III,IV and the keynote address of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency of the Republic in charge of Special Duties and Leader of the CPDM Permanent Delegation for Manyu,Victor Mengot Arrey Ngongho, during the celebration of the 35th anniversary of President Paul Biya accession to power.

The day that was celebrated under the theme;"Together let us contribute towards strengthening the Cameroon spirit for the consolidation of peace, national unity and integrity." Present for the occasion was the Manyu administration led by its SDO, Oum II Joseph, traditional rulers external and internal elite of the Division.

According to Minister Mengot, there are so many reasons for celebrating the 35 years of President Paul Biya in Manyu Division. The first being the achievements of the New Deal Government which include the tarring of the Kumba-Mamfe-Bamenda-Ekok corridor, the peace that reign throughout the nation, the joy of belonging to a one and indivisible Cameroon and the appointment of Manyu sons and daughters in key positions in government.

He said the celebration is coming at a time when the country for close to one year has been going through some sociopolitical challenges in the North West and South West Region. Again it is coming at a crucial moment as the country is preparing for election challenges next year 2018.

.With one voice all the speakers appealed to parents to send their children to school in other to prevent the high rate of pregnancies, drug abuse ,juvenile delinquency, alcohol consumption amongst their children who are staying out of school.