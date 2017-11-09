Cameroon: MINREX - Two Incoming Ambassadors Received

The High Commissioner of Britain, Rowan James Laxton and the Russian Ambassador Anatoliy Bashkine presented advanced copies of their letters of accredition on November 8.

The Minister of External Relations (MINREX), Lejeune Mbella Mbella in separate audiences received the incoming High Commissioner of Britain to Cameroon, Rowan James Laxton and the incoming Ambassador of Russia to Cameroon, Anatoliy Bashkine at the ministry on November 8, 2017. The two incoming heads of diplomatic missions presented advanced copies of their letters of accreditation to the Minister. The new British High Commissioner, Rowan James Laxton before his appointment to Cameroon, was the Deputy Director, Head of Overseas Security at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO). This is the position he occupied from 2014 till his new appointment in October 2017. The married man and father of two, since 1993 when he joined the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, has occupied many positions in the British diplomatic and administrative cycles. He served for one year as the Deputy Head of Mission in Mogadishu, Somalia, Special Political Adviser to the UN Special Representative in Somalia, Head of South Asia Group in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, among other functions. Ambassador Anatoliy Bashkine of Russia was born on May 14, 1961. He graduated from the International Relations Institute of Moscow in 1983 and directly joined the diplomatic services. Before his appointment to Cameroon, Anatoliy Bashkine was Head of Section, Vice Director of African Affairs in the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the position he occupied since 2012. Between 2008 and 2012, he was Russia's Permanent Representative at the UN and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland. He had also worked in the Russian Consulate General in Pointe-Noire, Congo and Russian Embassy in Senegal.