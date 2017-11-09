Cameroon: Football - Soccer Academy, Agency Inaugurated

Young footballers from ten training centres in the country took part in opening ceremony on Saturday November 4,

The Yaounde Military Stadium in Ngoa-Ekele neighbourhood was the venue of the inauguration of the Soccer Academy And Agency (SAA) in Cameroon on Saturday November 4, 2017. Organised by the management of SAA, the event brought together young children from ten football training centres from across the country. Last Saturday's event took place under the patronage of Roving Ambassador H.E. Albert Roger Milla. The ceremony was marked by an official protocol ceremony and football matches in both the male and female categories. The children competed in the U-12, U-15 and U-17 categories respectively. The key purpose of the event was to present the various proceedings at the aforementioned centre notably the football matches. Talking to journalists, HE Roger Milla said it was a good initiative and which must be encouraged to give children a chance to progress in the sport. The Promoter of Soccer Academy and Agency, Romain Onomo said the objective of SAA was to evaluate the level of football of Cameroonian children which according to him, is satisfactory. He said the SAA will only need to add a little touch on the training to make them professional. The Soccer Academy and Agency is based in Namibia in South Africa. This is the first time the academy is coming to Cameroon. Romain Onomo said for now the academy is starting in Yaounde in the Centre Region and that plans are underway to expand it to the other nine regions of the country. He promised that Soccer Academy will participate in an international tournament in Europe early next year. The event took place in the presence of officials of the Centre Region, FECAFOOT, and other invitees.