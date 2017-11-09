Cameroon: ANAFOOT - Academic Council Validates Training Programmes

The first session of the institution took place in Yaounde yesterday November 8, 2017.

A new training programme for the (U13) categories in Cameroon was one of the major recommendations arrived at during the first session of the Academic Council of the National Football Academy (ANAFOOT) which took place at the headquarters of the institution in Yaounde yesterday, November 8, 2017. The training programme includes technical, tactical, physical and psychological objectives, law of games and aspects related to citizenship education. Speaking at the opening, the General Manager of ANAFOOT and President of the Academic Council called on the members of the council to come up with profound points that will further enrich the documents which will be the bedrock of the training of future mentors in different poles of the academy. The other documents validated during the session included; copies of administrative and pedagogic documents related with detection, monitoring and evaluation of young footballers in the poles; programme contents for capacity building seminar of Pole Heads and their deputies; programme contents for capacity building seminar of educators and programme contents for capacity building seminar of medical and para-medical staff. The objective of the session was to validate training programmes for the training of trainers. At the end of the working session, the Academic Council congratulated the General Manager for the quality of documents submitted for examination and promised to assist the academy in the accomplishment of its missions.