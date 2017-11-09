8 November 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Catholic University - 21 Graduates On the Job Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nicolas Jacques Mba Kuetche

The fruits of the partnership between the institution and the Lyon School of Management have received their parchments.

21 students at the end of Audits training in the banking and finance sectors on November 4th, 2017 received their parchments. It was at the campus of the Catholic University of Central Africa, in Yaoundé. During the occasion of the graduates in Master of Science in Finance, the Rector, Pr Jean Bertrand Salla prayed that the partnership between his institution and the Lyon School of Management (EMLYON) should grow further. The training which is aimed at increasing human capital in order to meet and face the challenges of all Africans already preparing for a next session Pr Topsacalian, Emlyon Program Director, pleased with the partnership, congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to showcase their services wherever they are needed. "This diploma is the consequence of your training and the beginning of a professional training proper," said the director. It is opened to any master's student and lasts 15 months, with six months of preparation for all new learners in the banking and finance sector.

Cameroon

Three Security Officers Killed in Northwest

Two gendarmes were attacked and killed by armed men late Tuesday in the northwestern town of Bamenda, said Cameroon's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.