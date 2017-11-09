Cameroon: Catholic University - 21 Graduates On the Job Market

The fruits of the partnership between the institution and the Lyon School of Management have received their parchments.

21 students at the end of Audits training in the banking and finance sectors on November 4th, 2017 received their parchments. It was at the campus of the Catholic University of Central Africa, in Yaoundé. During the occasion of the graduates in Master of Science in Finance, the Rector, Pr Jean Bertrand Salla prayed that the partnership between his institution and the Lyon School of Management (EMLYON) should grow further. The training which is aimed at increasing human capital in order to meet and face the challenges of all Africans already preparing for a next session Pr Topsacalian, Emlyon Program Director, pleased with the partnership, congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to showcase their services wherever they are needed. "This diploma is the consequence of your training and the beginning of a professional training proper," said the director. It is opened to any master's student and lasts 15 months, with six months of preparation for all new learners in the banking and finance sector.