8 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Zaire - Rain Destroys Five Houses in Mbanza Kongo

Mbanza Kongo — At least five houses were destroyed as a result of heavy rain that fell on the town of Mbanza Kongo, Zaire province, on Sunday, according to a note from the Civil Protection and Fire Service (SPCB) released to ANGOP, in this city.

According to the document, the storm destroyed seven barracks of the Instruction Center of the National Police, located in the village of Nzau-Évua, Nkiende commune.

The rain, accompanied by strong winds, also damaged three classrooms, a health station, a tribune and a ship reserved for the kitchen and the dining room in the said police center.

The city of Mbanza Kongo has a population estimated at 155,174 inhabitants, distributed in five neighborhoods: Sagrada Esperança, Álvaro Buta, Martins Kidito, 11 de Novembro and 4 de Fevereiro.

