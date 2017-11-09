8 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: VP to Meet Victims of Former Regime Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mustapha Jallow

The country's Vice President, Madam Fatoumata Jallow Tambajang, is scheduled to meet with the victims of human rights abuses of the former regime, at 10:00am.

This information was disclosed to this medium by Dr. Admadou Scattred Janneh. After the end of the former regime in 2017, the first democratically elected Government launched a search for victims of alleged killings and disappearances, during the twenty -two-year rule of the former regime. They were also able to find out where some were alleged to have been clandestinely buried.

Dr. Janneh, who is the Campaign Advisor and committee member of the 'Jammeh2Justice' Victims Center (GCVHRV), said the proposed meeting of the victims by the VP, is to discuss their welfare and the upcoming transitional justice commission in the form of the TRRC.

"The event will be hosted at the Center and is currently located at Committee Building in Kotu. All victims of abuses under the former regime are invited to interact and exchange ideas with the Vice President," Dr. Janneh can confirm to this reporter.

Gambia

Kafuta, Bulock in Land Dispute

Kafuta and Bulock are locked in dispute over the ownership of land between the two villages. Kafuta is in Kombo East… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.