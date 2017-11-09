Gambia: VP to Meet Victims of Former Regime Today

The country's Vice President, Madam Fatoumata Jallow Tambajang, is scheduled to meet with the victims of human rights abuses of the former regime, at 10:00am.

This information was disclosed to this medium by Dr. Admadou Scattred Janneh. After the end of the former regime in 2017, the first democratically elected Government launched a search for victims of alleged killings and disappearances, during the twenty -two-year rule of the former regime. They were also able to find out where some were alleged to have been clandestinely buried.

Dr. Janneh, who is the Campaign Advisor and committee member of the 'Jammeh2Justice' Victims Center (GCVHRV), said the proposed meeting of the victims by the VP, is to discuss their welfare and the upcoming transitional justice commission in the form of the TRRC.

"The event will be hosted at the Center and is currently located at Committee Building in Kotu. All victims of abuses under the former regime are invited to interact and exchange ideas with the Vice President," Dr. Janneh can confirm to this reporter.