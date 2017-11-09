8 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Sowe Laying Case for Serie a Return

By Sulayman Bah

Forward Ali Sowe is putting up a strong case to be considered for a starting berth by Chievo Verona at end of his loan spell in Albania.

The Gambian is on a season-long loan at Albanian Super League side Skenderbeu Korce from parent club Chievo Verona of the Italian Serie A.

Sowe, 23, is offloaded there to rake up playing time in efforts to return a finished product for the Italian outfit.

And the erstwhile Gamtel FC front-man seems to be achieving just that after scoring four times in the nine games he'd started in attack.

His newfound goal scoring form is a far cry from the dipped form that once dogged and reduced him to a desolate figure ridden with successive injuries.

Though Korce are struggling in the Europa League group stage, the Gambian has been an invaluable to their set up, scoring his first Europa League goal in the one-all draw with Swiss giants Young Boys.

The Scorpion's performance is consequence of his recent return to the national team fold as he's one of six goal-getters summoned for the proposed ties against Morocco and the Central African Republic.

