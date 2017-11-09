The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has dismissed as unprofessional and misleading, the report of Financial Times of London on the activities of the group and the forthcoming general elections.

The leadership of Nnamdi Kanu-led group said the Financial Times report went "contrary to the ethics of investigative professional journalism expected of them" especially "the current misleading headline on IPOB, entitled: "Echoes of Biafra war as Nigeria looks to polls."

It said: "This unprofessional conduct calls for holistic review on the part of the proprietors of the Financial Times. It is our position that had a reputable media organisation like Financial Times embarked on investigating their sources of information before hand, they would have been well-informed of the fact that IPOB is non-violent in their quest for restoration of Biafra.

"Does it mean that the editors of Financial Times did not see and, in fact, know that Nnamdi Kanu is not in hiding but instead was taken away by the army when they stormed his home and killed 28 people?

"Did they not see the bullet riddled house and damage done to his family home? Are they not aware of the existence of a video taped interview clearly showing the Defence Minister of Nigeria, Mansur Dan Ali, admitting that they sent soldiers to Kanu's home?

"Where went the conscience of the highly revered editors of this reputable publishing giant before they authorised this misleading report?

"Although, we are aware that Financial Times is under intense and sustained pressure from powerful UK-based lobbyists, laundering Nigeria's image to distort and twist every news on Biafra to their advantage, we call on the editors of Financial Times to act responsibly now by retracting their wholly misleading and unprofessional report of the status of IPOB and its leader.

"We remind them that all these information that we have pointed out to them are publicly available and as a consequence, demand that they rectify the monumental errors of omission and misrepresentations in their report. Otherwise, we can only firmly conclude that they have joined the league of 'fake news' club."

BIM petitions NJC, accusing judge of wrong doing

Also, yesterday, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike-led Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, petitioned National Judicial Council, NJC, alleging injustice by the trial judge in a land matter pending in an Owerri High Court, Imo State.

In the petition, BIM accused the trial judge (names withheld) of taking sides in the matter and allegedly issuing frivolous orders that were not in tandem with the provisions of the law.

BIM alleged further that their refusal to gratify the trial judge in the matter made him to issue the decision of destructive orders, saying if not checked, such action was capable of throwing the legal profession into ridicule and opprobrium.

It said: "With plans to expand Ojukwu Memorial Library, which currently accommodates Biafra House, and constructing a befitting secretariat for administrative purpose, some portions of land were purchased and paid for through the BIM legal team.

"After all transactions had been completed, the seller's agent-lawyer, one Chigozie Iheme, allegedly turned back to demand for more 10 per cent settlement before handing over new ownership documents to the BIM family.

"The matter was, in consequence, taken to state Justice Department, which in turn assigned the matter to the trial judge."

Unfortunately, rather than following the merit of the case before him, the judge allegedly sent his point man, one Mr. Ike Nwabueze, to demand N3million as from the BIM Leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike over the pending matter.

"Chief Uwazuruike's refusal to trade justice did not go down well with the judge and his agent provocateur. So far, noticeable bias has been witnessed as the trial judge ordered that the land be sealed off", the group claimed.

BIM said the that the order issued by the court prompted their leader, Chief Uwazuruike to demand that the trial church hands off the matter on the grounds of loss of confidence