Kenya: Amina Moves to Secure Release of Kenyan Fishermen in Ugandan Custody

Nairobi — Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has secured the release of seven Kenyans detained by Ugandan authorities.

This was after the CS engaged her Ugandan counterpart Sam Kutesa, who has assured the country that nine more Kenyans still within their custody will be released later Thursday.

The two Ministers say they are already working on a lasting solution, that will see a peaceful co-existence between Kenyans and Ugandans living in the fish-rich Migingo island.

The fishermen were arrested while fishing in Lake Victoria near Riabana and Kalangala islands in Uganda about three kilometers from Remba Island in Homa Bay County over the weekend.