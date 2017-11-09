9 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Amina Moves to Secure Release of Kenyan Fishermen in Ugandan Custody

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
Fishermen in Homa Bay County.
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has secured the release of seven Kenyans detained by Ugandan authorities.

This was after the CS engaged her Ugandan counterpart Sam Kutesa, who has assured the country that nine more Kenyans still within their custody will be released later Thursday.

The two Ministers say they are already working on a lasting solution, that will see a peaceful co-existence between Kenyans and Ugandans living in the fish-rich Migingo island.

The fishermen were arrested while fishing in Lake Victoria near Riabana and Kalangala islands in Uganda about three kilometers from Remba Island in Homa Bay County over the weekend.

More on This

Uganda Releases 5 Kenyan Fishermen, 12 Still Detained

Ugandan authorities on Wednesday released five of the 17 fishermen arrested on Monday night, even as Kenyan police chief… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.