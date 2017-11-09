9 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: President Zuma and the ANC Deployment Disaster

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Omry Makgoale

The ANC has survived throughout its history by adaptation to new conditions, and it needs urgently to adapt again now - for the party's own survival, and for the urgent need of the nation.

ANC branches committed the worst blunder in its history by deploying Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma as President.

No individual can now save South Africa. To save the country we need the entire population in action, as in the days of United Democratic Front and Mass Democratic Movement.

Unity against Zuma as a rallying point has reached unexpected levels. ANC democrats, EFF, DA, UDM, IFP and other political formations all want Zuma to resign. The churches, business organisations and civic organisations all want Zuma to go. Since the first democratic elections in 1994, the public has never been so united against one individual political leader, as they are against Zuma.

It is important to be honest here. ANC members must acknowledge that Zuma is a creation of the electoral system designed by ANC leaders in their negotiations with the outgoing apartheid regime and placed in the Interim Constitution in 1993.

What they created was an electoral law that centralises power in the hands of the party headquarters, an...

South Africa

We Won't Allow Mugabe to Make Zanu-PF His Own Property, War Veterans Vow

The faction riddled war veterans head Chris Mutsvangwa has called on the diaspora to help restore legitimacy and… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.