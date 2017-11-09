South Africa: President Zuma and the ANC Deployment Disaster

opinion

The ANC has survived throughout its history by adaptation to new conditions, and it needs urgently to adapt again now - for the party's own survival, and for the urgent need of the nation.

ANC branches committed the worst blunder in its history by deploying Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma as President.

No individual can now save South Africa. To save the country we need the entire population in action, as in the days of United Democratic Front and Mass Democratic Movement.

Unity against Zuma as a rallying point has reached unexpected levels. ANC democrats, EFF, DA, UDM, IFP and other political formations all want Zuma to resign. The churches, business organisations and civic organisations all want Zuma to go. Since the first democratic elections in 1994, the public has never been so united against one individual political leader, as they are against Zuma.

It is important to be honest here. ANC members must acknowledge that Zuma is a creation of the electoral system designed by ANC leaders in their negotiations with the outgoing apartheid regime and placed in the Interim Constitution in 1993.

What they created was an electoral law that centralises power in the hands of the party headquarters, an...