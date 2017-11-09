South Africa: Tax Morality Starts With Tax Spending

opinion

Minister Malusi Gigaba's tax call for an urgent judicial enquiry into the woeful performance and governance issues at SARS is likened to a juggling act sideshow outside the main circus tent. It's clearly a distraction and an attempt to show those asking questions - like the ratings agencies and investment houses - that the authorities are "seriously" looking into the undeniable shenanigans at SARS.

The farce of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's announcement of a judicial enquiry into the woeful performance and governance issues at SARS revolves around the supposed sincerity of the fact that a judge will be conducting the enquiry, on a matter where political meddling has been rife, and that there is no need for a judge to determine what has gone wrong.

This smacks of the arms deal enquiry debacle all over again. Time-consuming, drawn-out arguments that are focused on the non-issues, while the glaring problems are skirted around and ultimately finding the President's connected crony appointees all above board.

Seriously though, if the erstwhile minister wants the public to buy into his decision, he should consider the following:

Allow civil society to select the judge that will be commissioned to do the job.

Allow civil society,...