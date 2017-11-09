South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - With Five Weeks to Go, Energy Runs Low, Uncertainty in Structures Runs High

Inside the mess that is South Africa's ruling party right now, branch nominations for the elective conference next month are drawing to a frenzied close. It's been a long race. Patience is running thin on both sides, but the battle will be determined in these final weeks. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

Inside a boutique hotel in Port Elizabeth the revolution is being hatched. Local ANC councillor Andile Lungisa - who once served on the party's provincial executive committee and who was, briefly, a regional chair before being told to step down because he couldn't compete for a lower position - is generating quotes over a Grapetiser:

"We don't lead to gain status or pace," he says. "We want to bend history to our will."

Lungisa, who rose through the ANC Youth League and later led the Pan-African Youth Union, wants to bend history in favour of a female ANC president.

He says he was one of the first to welcome presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma at the African Union when she arrived there as chairperson of the AU Commission in 2012. He campaigned for her across the continent since and is now part of her network of campaigners in the...