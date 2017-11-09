9 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - With Five Weeks to Go, Energy Runs Low, Uncertainty in Structures Runs High

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Carien Du Plessis

Inside the mess that is South Africa's ruling party right now, branch nominations for the elective conference next month are drawing to a frenzied close. It's been a long race. Patience is running thin on both sides, but the battle will be determined in these final weeks. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

Inside a boutique hotel in Port Elizabeth the revolution is being hatched. Local ANC councillor Andile Lungisa - who once served on the party's provincial executive committee and who was, briefly, a regional chair before being told to step down because he couldn't compete for a lower position - is generating quotes over a Grapetiser:

"We don't lead to gain status or pace," he says. "We want to bend history to our will."

Lungisa, who rose through the ANC Youth League and later led the Pan-African Youth Union, wants to bend history in favour of a female ANC president.

He says he was one of the first to welcome presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma at the African Union when she arrived there as chairperson of the AU Commission in 2012. He campaigned for her across the continent since and is now part of her network of campaigners in the...

South Africa

We Won't Allow Mugabe to Make Zanu-PF His Own Property, War Veterans Vow

The faction riddled war veterans head Chris Mutsvangwa has called on the diaspora to help restore legitimacy and… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.