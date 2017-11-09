Nigeria/Algeria: Rohr - I'll Introduce Six New Players Against Algeria

Photo: Screenshot

Nigeria vs Algeria.

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed that he could introduce as many as six new players in his starting line up when they take on Algeria on Friday.

Nigeria are up against Algeria in a dead rubber World Cup 2018 qualifier on Friday, and according to Rohr he would use the game to test some fringe players in his team. "All the games are important, it's right we have already qualified for the World Cup, so the result is not important, the most important in this game will be to play a good game", Rohr said in an interview posted on the official twitter handle of the Super Eagles.

" We always play to make good games and good results, but it's an opportunity for us to see some players who didn't play so much during the qualifiers because we have our team, and now we have six injuries, so it will be at least six changes".