Within South African politics there is currently a huge amount of attention, correctly, on developments within the ANC. Much of that focus is on who will win the December leadership election. But, even though we still don't know the outcome of that race, it is sometimes overlooked how much recent developments in the party have already affected the greater body politic of our nation. Over the last year a process has started that has now begun to take on a life of its own, and is speeding up. In short, our political space has opened like not many times before; there is just so much more room, more freedom. While this is first and foremost the case within the ANC, it is also changing our overall political environment..

On Wednesday afternoon Parliament's inquiry into State Capture at Eskom heard incredible evidence from former executives about how money had literally been stolen. This hearing was live-streamed by the SABC. Just to be clear, this was evidence of wrongdoing by people known to be the President's favourites, being made available to the general public by the SABC. The evidence of the ANC parliamentary caucus's rebellion against President Jacob Zuma...