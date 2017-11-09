9 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Freedom, an Inalienable Right in SA's Political Space

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Stephen Grootes

Within South African politics there is currently a huge amount of attention, correctly, on developments within the ANC. Much of that focus is on who will win the December leadership election. But, even though we still don't know the outcome of that race, it is sometimes overlooked how much recent developments in the party have already affected the greater body politic of our nation. Over the last year a process has started that has now begun to take on a life of its own, and is speeding up. In short, our political space has opened like not many times before; there is just so much more room, more freedom. While this is first and foremost the case within the ANC, it is also changing our overall political environment..

On Wednesday afternoon Parliament's inquiry into State Capture at Eskom heard incredible evidence from former executives about how money had literally been stolen. This hearing was live-streamed by the SABC. Just to be clear, this was evidence of wrongdoing by people known to be the President's favourites, being made available to the general public by the SABC. The evidence of the ANC parliamentary caucus's rebellion against President Jacob Zuma...

South Africa

We Won't Allow Mugabe to Make Zanu-PF His Own Property, War Veterans Vow

The faction riddled war veterans head Chris Mutsvangwa has called on the diaspora to help restore legitimacy and… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.