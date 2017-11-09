Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) Secretary General Zvikomborero Haruzivishe has likened President Robert Mugabe and members of the police with Satan saying the way they were treating street vendors was devilish.

This comes after Mugabe ordered that vendors must be removed from the streets.

Haruzivishe told a press conference in Harare last week that street vendors were victims of government's failure to create decent jobs for the majority of the country's citizens, most of who have found themselves in the informal sector.

He said most students at the country's tertiary institutions were relying on money from vending activities for their schools fees and general upkeep while at college.

"The vendors; who are our parents, are victims of the failure by government to create employment. They are victims of the government failure to honour its ZIMASSET promises to create 2.2 million jobs... so they have decided to take to the streets so that they can pay for our fees, they can pay for our accommodation," he said.

"But right now they are having to play cat and mouse with the police. They are being tear-gassed yet they are trying to earn themselves a living. They are being victimised for trying to make up for government's failure to create jobs. So it's actually Satanic and devilish; it can only be done by those of Satan and Satan himself," he said.

Haruzivishe said students and young people were bearing the brunt of the country's economic problems, with those at institutions of learning living in deplorable conditions.

"As students we are bearing the brunt of the economic situation in the country. Some of us are living amongst cattle and goats while others are living in garages. A number have been denied access to examinations because they could not pay school fees and have huge debts," he said.

The student leader said the loans being offered by government were not helping the situation at all as most parents and guardians could not meet the stringent conditions required for one to access the loans.

He said ZINASU was now focusing on mobilizing students and young people to register to vote and become part of the country's governance process.

"It would be unfair if young people don't register to vote. We have to remove Zanu PF from all positions of power. Robert Mugabe ensured that people are jobless by causing industries to shut down and as ZINASU, COME 2018, we will make these thieves jobless in the same manner they have made Zimbabweans jobless," he said.