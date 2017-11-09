The mother of former deputy minister of higher education and training Mduduzi Manana was embarrassed and ashamed when she learnt of his behaviour.

This was revealed by a probation officer who testified in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday during Manana's sentencing hearing on three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Manana was convicted in September after pleading guilty to assaulting three women at Cubana in Fourways.

This after one of the women called him "isitabane", a word used derogatorily to refer to gay people.

The probation officer, Masisi Modikoane said Manana was offended when he was called isitabane.

She said Manana claimed he was not gay and did not have a problem with people being gay.

Manana also claimed that alcohol played a huge part in the assault and that he was under pressure at work.

Suspended sentence

In Modikoane's report, his mother said she did not condone his behaviour, saying she was embarrassed and ashamed by it; while an aunt of Manana said that he was not a violent person.

Manana, in an affidavit, said he was ashamed and decided to resign from his position - adding that it was unfortunate that the incident happened in August, which celebrated women's month.

Manana said he has never been involved in substance abuse and only consumed alcohol on social events.

His legal counsel spent the day in court arguing for a suspended sentence on the three counts of assault.

The State, however, called for a harsher sentence, arguing that Manana could fork out a R100 000 fine.

During closing argument on Wednesday afternoon, his lawyer Michael Motsoeneng Bill argued that the word "isitabane" has been used for many years to oppress the gay community.

Bill said Manana was provoked and that Magistrate Ramsamy Reddy must consider certain circumstances in this regard.

He argued for a sentence of 12 months imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years.

Bill said this should be subject to Manana attending a rehabilitation program and doing 500 hours of community service.

An alternative option was a fine of R100 000, he said.

'Barbaric act'

State prosecutor Anne-Marie Smith argued that Manana and his co-accused attacked one woman, calling for a "harsh" sentence.

"These three grown men assaulted one woman. Manana saw it fit to assault this woman too and then assaulted another woman too."

Smith described this as a "barbaric act".

She said that Manana - who indicated that alcohol played a role in the assault - needs "correctional supervision" where he won't be allowed to consume alcohol.

"Where is the punishment if Manana is fined? He needs a correctional supervision where he won't touch alcohol," Smith said.

She said the function of a proper sentence was to address the wrong doings.

"Society expects the court to impose a harsh sentence. Manana can pay a fine of R100 000 out of his back pocket change."

Smith also asked that the victims be compensated for the amount they had requested within seven days after sentencing.

All three women, Noluthando Mahlaba, Monoisa Duma and Thina Mopipa demanded compensation of R100 000 each.

Earlier, Manana said he was undergoing counselling and was dealing with anger management.

He pleaded for a sentence with an element of mercy and said he had joined anti-abuse organisations.

According to Bill, during his tenure as a member of Cabinet, Manana received an annual salary of R1,9 million.

The matter has been postponed to Monday for the magistrate to hand down sentence.

