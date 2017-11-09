South Africa: Matrics Miss Exams As Fighting Continues in Mandeni

Several matric pupils at Mbuyiselelo High School in Mandeni have missed their final exams, while others have been writing under heavy police guard, due to fighting in surrounding villages.

Exams for Grades 8 to 11 have been postponed.

This follows the attack of a matric pupil on Saturday as he made his way home from a study session at the school. The pupil has been admitted to hospital.

Fears of a revenge attack have made the school step in and take precaution.

KZN Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana was aware of the attack on the pupil.

Dlungwana's spokesperson, Kwazi Mthethwa, urged the community to allow matric pupils to write their exams peacefully.

"If there's any learner that has missed a certain paper for whatever reasons that are beyond their control, we will then present such a case to Umalusi [Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training] and they will give advice," Mthethwa added.

Commenting on the postponement of exams for Grades 8 to 11, Mthethwa said: "I think the principal is obviously worried about the safety of the learners."

Provincial Democratic Alliance leader Zwakele Mncwango visited the school on Wednesday to assess the situation.

Mncwango later told News24 that the pupils used stones and pangas to attack each other.

Speaking on radio, Mncwango said: "The village fights have been going on since 2016, but in August this year they intensified and the school principal decided to postpone exams for learners doing Grade 11 to Grade 8."

The traditional leadership of the villages, the school's management, the governing body, and the education department were expected to meet on Friday to find a solution.

The school principal and the governing body could not be reached for comment.

