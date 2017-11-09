8 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bullet-Riddled Bodies Found At Notorious Glebelands Hostel

Tagged:

Related Topics

The bodies of two men, riddled with gunshot wounds, were found at the infamous Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi - bringing the number of people killed at the hostel since 2014 to 95.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed that the bodies were found at one of the blocks at the hostel.

Mbhele said on Wednesday that the motive for their killings was unknown and that no arrests had been made.

Ninety-five people have been killed at the hostel since 2014.

The Moerane Commission, investigating the underlying cause of political killings in the province, has heard that the hostel was a "reservoir of hitmen".

Meanwhile, the bodies of four men, who had been shot dead, were found at KwaMashu hostel on Monday.

Mbhele said the bodies of the four men, aged between 23 and 42, were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Source: News24

South Africa

We Won't Allow Mugabe to Make Zanu-PF His Own Property, War Veterans Vow

The faction riddled war veterans head Chris Mutsvangwa has called on the diaspora to help restore legitimacy and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.