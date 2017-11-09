South Africa: Bullet-Riddled Bodies Found At Notorious Glebelands Hostel

The bodies of two men, riddled with gunshot wounds, were found at the infamous Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi - bringing the number of people killed at the hostel since 2014 to 95.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed that the bodies were found at one of the blocks at the hostel.

Mbhele said on Wednesday that the motive for their killings was unknown and that no arrests had been made.

Ninety-five people have been killed at the hostel since 2014.

The Moerane Commission, investigating the underlying cause of political killings in the province, has heard that the hostel was a "reservoir of hitmen".

Meanwhile, the bodies of four men, who had been shot dead, were found at KwaMashu hostel on Monday.

Mbhele said the bodies of the four men, aged between 23 and 42, were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

