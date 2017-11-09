Zimbabwe: Black Label Pool Finals Dates Set

All is set for the 2017 Carling Black Label National Pool Finals set for Mutare Motoring Club on November 18. It has been dubbed the largest pool tournament, with over 2,150 pool players participating in the regional competitions this year, an increase of about 150 players compared to last year's event whose finals were held in Gweru.

The finals will see 64 men and 32 women taking to the tables in what promises to be a battle of players from all provinces. Delta Beverages improved the tournament by expanding the regional competition areas from 20 to 24 as they tried to bring the game of pool closer to the people. Sponsors expect to see new records being set as the finalists have been drawn from across the country during the regional competitions. Delta Beverages, through their Carling Black Label brand, has contributed tremendously to the development of pool in Zimbabwe.

"We have players who have benefited immensely from this sponsorship of pool through the CBL brand. This partnership dates back to more than 10 years and each year has seen the tournament getting better organised and growing from strength to strength. Our vision as Delta is to enhance sport and culture in the country and is well partnered by the objectives of the National Pool Association of Zimbabwe, the players and supporters at large.

"It is a win-win game for the Carling Black Label consumers as they enjoy big value for their money and entertainment. We have no doubt that local talent is being afforded the chance to be masters of the game," the sponsors stated.