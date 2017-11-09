South Africa: Police Hunt Down Killer of CPUT Head of Residence

Police are working round the clock to get to the bottom of the murder of Cape Peninsula University of Technology head of residence, Siyabulela Thwalani.

Thwalani was shot dead on Saturday at Mlonji Street, in Khayelitsha's Litha Park at 16:50.

"According to information, police attended to the complaint at the address. Upon their arrival, they found a 41-year-old inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds to his head and face," police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

She said the victim was declared dead at the scene.

No one has been arrested.

