Kenya: Mums in Business - Jenkah Jeans Kenya

interview

Introduce yourself - tell us a bit about yourself and your business.

We are Sharon and Kahaki, and our company makes fabulous jeans to fit the curvy figures that we are endowed with in Kenya and beyond. We created jeans with an ethnic touch that give women their sexy back even after having kids.

1. How many kids do you have and what are their ages?

Kahaki: I have 3 children, twin girls aged 8 years and a boy aged 6 years.

Sharon: I have a 5 month old baby girl

2. What do you think is the best part about being a parent in Kenya today?

Sharon: Having support when raising children. I have a baby and the support I have received from my mum, sisters and my nannies has made parenting so much easier for me.

Kahaki: The opportunity to raise my children around their grandparents and cousins.

Tell us a bit more about your Business

1. When and why did you start your business?

We registered our company in April 2015 after hearing an inspiring sermon at church, entitled "What do you have in your hand?" This challenged us to seek alternative sources of income instead of relying on our individual salary. It was always a dream of Kahaki's to start an African jeans line and one evening whilst Kahaki and Sharon were having drinks celebrating Sharon's 38th Birthday, Jenkah was born.

2. Please share the main gap your business is filling in the market and who your main customers are?

We wanted to create a denim line by Kenyans, for Kenyans that allows African women to embrace their curves. What makes our jeans unique is the African print on the jeans which makes the brand fun and dynamic. Currently we have started with a denim line for women, but plans are underway for teens, children and men lines as well.

3. Do you have any special services for pregnant women or new mothers?

Not at the moment we plan on rolling out a maternity line. However new mums will love our jeans as they stretch and are great for post baby figures.

4. The art of the start is often said to be very difficult - what was the hardest part about getting your business off the ground?

Definitely, access to capital and distribution of our product.

5. What is the most rewarding thing about being an entrepreneur in Kenya? And the most frustrating?

The most rewarding thing is seeing your vision come to life, the most frustrating is trying to raise the capital needed to take your product to the next level.

7. Is this your first business idea you have tried, or have you tried others previously?

This is the first for both of us.

8. What is the nicest thing a client has said about your business?

When women who were not confident to wear jeans, wear ours and are comfortable, it makes us happy.

9. Is there any advice you received along the way that you are glad you ignored?

Yes, we were advised NOT to go to China to do our first batch of jeans. We ignored it and we were happy we did it, because we have learned so much.

10. What do you like most about MumsVillage and what would you change?

It has great features for new (and old) mums.

11. Lastly, what or who made you most happy today?

Kahaki: The fact that I made it through the day

Sharon: My daughter always puts a smile on my face.