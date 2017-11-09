Photo: The Standard

From left: Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, President Robert Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe (file photo).

ZANU PF has fired former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the ruling party.

Party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo announced the Politburo decision this Wednesday addressing journalists after the meeting.

The development officially seals the divorce between embattled alleged Lacoste leader and President Robert Mugabe following his expulsion from government this Monday.

"All the party's wings have endorsed the expulsion of former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa as Vice President of Zimbabwe by President Mugabe," said Khaya Moyo.

"The politburo has also upheld the request of women and youth leagues to have former vice president Mnangagwa expelled as a party member."

Mnangagwa was fired on the basis of a raft of allegations including disloyalty, unreliability, deceitfulness and lack of probity in the execution of his duties.

Critics claim the sacking is motivated by Mugabe's desire to rid of Mnangagwa who had become a threat to his presidency.

To counter the endless ambitions, Mnangagwa's position could be taken over by the First Lady with all provinces having endorsed her appointment-a move seen by analysts as affirming the idea that the couple is set on creating a Mugabe dynasty.

According to Khaya Moyo, the politburo also received a report from political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere which listed a number of members who have been cited as accomplices in the alleged plot to topple Mugabe.

The National Disciplinary Committee will investigate the cases in line with guidelines provided in the party's constitution but Bulawayo youth league member Mutero Charumbira accused of booing the First Lady was immediately fired.

Responding to a question on the statement released by Mnangagwa, the spokesperson said, "we don't respond to issues not addressed to the party but we take note."

On the December special congress, Khaya Moyo said preparations were on course and the theme would be "Consolidating Gains of Zimasset through unity, peace and development."