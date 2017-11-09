8 November 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Fired From Zanu-PF

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Standard
From left: Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, President Robert Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe (file photo).

ZANU PF has fired former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the ruling party.

Party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo announced the Politburo decision this Wednesday addressing journalists after the meeting.

The development officially seals the divorce between embattled alleged Lacoste leader and President Robert Mugabe following his expulsion from government this Monday.

"All the party's wings have endorsed the expulsion of former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa as Vice President of Zimbabwe by President Mugabe," said Khaya Moyo.

"The politburo has also upheld the request of women and youth leagues to have former vice president Mnangagwa expelled as a party member."

Mnangagwa was fired on the basis of a raft of allegations including disloyalty, unreliability, deceitfulness and lack of probity in the execution of his duties.

Critics claim the sacking is motivated by Mugabe's desire to rid of Mnangagwa who had become a threat to his presidency.

To counter the endless ambitions, Mnangagwa's position could be taken over by the First Lady with all provinces having endorsed her appointment-a move seen by analysts as affirming the idea that the couple is set on creating a Mugabe dynasty.

According to Khaya Moyo, the politburo also received a report from political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere which listed a number of members who have been cited as accomplices in the alleged plot to topple Mugabe.

The National Disciplinary Committee will investigate the cases in line with guidelines provided in the party's constitution but Bulawayo youth league member Mutero Charumbira accused of booing the First Lady was immediately fired.

Responding to a question on the statement released by Mnangagwa, the spokesperson said, "we don't respond to issues not addressed to the party but we take note."

On the December special congress, Khaya Moyo said preparations were on course and the theme would be "Consolidating Gains of Zimasset through unity, peace and development."

Zimbabwe

We Won't Allow Mugabe to Make Zanu-PF His Own Property, War Veterans Vow

The faction riddled war veterans head Chris Mutsvangwa has called on the diaspora to help restore legitimacy and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.