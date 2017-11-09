9 November 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Cockpit to Host Malawi Ump Awards, Pre and After Parties

Tagged:

Related Topics

Up-market luxury club, The Cockpit Lounge located at Golden Peacock Hotel complex in Lilongwe will this weekend host Urban Music People (UMP) Awards pre-party which will feature live performances of selected urban artists and DJs.

UMP Awards pre-party is set for the night of Saturday 11th November 2017, one week before the actual awards gala set for Saturday evening 18th November at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

"The pre-party charges are at K3 000 per head. We have excited stuff for the night including raffle draws, celebrity meet & greet, photo-shoots, freebies among others," Thoko Kadewere UMP Publicist explained.

Urban artists Janta, Kell Kay, Dan Lu, Skappa Dj and Cockpit in house DJs are expected to entertain patrons to the party. The party will run from 7pm till late.

Kadewere added: "There will another party, UMP Awards after-party soon after the awards gala, and will start at 11:30pm till late. The charges are K4000 per head."

Patrons to the after-party will have a chance to meet and mingle with the awards' main headliner South African rapper, Emtee, and award winners and nominees. To perform on the night are Fredokiss, Blasto and DJ Nathan Tunes and Skappa Dj.

UMP Awards will for the first time be held as a standalone event from the UMP Festival which will be held on 19th November at Blantyre Sports Club in Blantyre.

UMP Festival is a celebration of Malawi's urban music, lifestyle and culture. The UMP Awards is a ceremony that recognizes Malawi's exceptional urban music talent. This year, UMP Awards and Festival has partnered Casino Marina and Umodzi Park among other companies.

Malawi

Malawi Women Urged to Undergo Cervical Screening

In a drive to reduce cases of cervical cancer in the country, the Community of St Egidio through its Disease Relief… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.