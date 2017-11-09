9 November 2017

Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles: 3 Beauties From Seychelles Representing the Island Nation At Global Pageants

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Seychelles is taking part in the Miss World Beauty pageant taking place in China with 120 other beauty queens on November 18. The islands' representative is the winner of the Miss Seychelles Another World Beauty pageant 2017.

Miss World is not the only international beauty pageant in which Seychelles is represented.

This week's buzz looks at the participants from Seychelles in other international pageants in 2017.

Hillary Joubert

She clinched the Miss Seychelles Another World 2017 among 14 contestants at the crowning ceremony in August. As the title holder of Miss Seychelles Another World 2017, Joubert will be participating in the Miss World Pageant. After three months of preparation, Joubert said: "I am excited to meet the other contestants and learn more about their culture as well as share mine with them."

Falaine Dora

She was also a contestant in the Miss Seychelles pageant and is participating for the first time in the Miss University Africa pageant taking place in Nigeria end of November. Dora, 18, will be competing against 53 contestants from the African continent and Indian Ocean islands. The winner of the pageant will receive a full scholarship to any African university and $50,000.

Naomy King

While the others gear up, Naomy King is already a winner. King won the most photogenic title at the Top Model of the World 2017. She competed against 40 young ladies from across the globe for this year's Top Model of the World title at the pageant's grand finale held in El Gouna, Egypt, earlier in July.

Seychelles

8 Global Artists, 11 Seychellois to Participate in Biennale of Contemporary Arts

Eight international artists will join 11 Seychellois to participate in the Seychelles' Biennale of Contemporary Arts,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.