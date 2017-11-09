Seychelles: 3 Beauties From Seychelles Representing the Island Nation At Global Pageants

The Seychelles is taking part in the Miss World Beauty pageant taking place in China with 120 other beauty queens on November 18. The islands' representative is the winner of the Miss Seychelles Another World Beauty pageant 2017.

Miss World is not the only international beauty pageant in which Seychelles is represented.

This week's buzz looks at the participants from Seychelles in other international pageants in 2017.

Hillary Joubert

She clinched the Miss Seychelles Another World 2017 among 14 contestants at the crowning ceremony in August. As the title holder of Miss Seychelles Another World 2017, Joubert will be participating in the Miss World Pageant. After three months of preparation, Joubert said: "I am excited to meet the other contestants and learn more about their culture as well as share mine with them."

Falaine Dora

She was also a contestant in the Miss Seychelles pageant and is participating for the first time in the Miss University Africa pageant taking place in Nigeria end of November. Dora, 18, will be competing against 53 contestants from the African continent and Indian Ocean islands. The winner of the pageant will receive a full scholarship to any African university and $50,000.

Naomy King

While the others gear up, Naomy King is already a winner. King won the most photogenic title at the Top Model of the World 2017. She competed against 40 young ladies from across the globe for this year's Top Model of the World title at the pageant's grand finale held in El Gouna, Egypt, earlier in July.