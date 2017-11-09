Kenya to Impound Cars Bearing Old South Sudan Plates

Cars bearing outdated South Sudanese registration plates on Kenyan roads will be impounded by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) following changes in numbering system by the neighbouring country.

Juba has nullified number plates series starting with CE, EE, SSJS, UNS, WS and NBGS, replacing them with nationalised country code SSD as the only recognised code.

The nullification means that owners of the six number plates, including those residing and driving cars with such in Kenya, are expected to comply and change to the new number plate system.

"This is to therefore direct you to ensure the vehicles with nullified number plate series are impounded for total compliance," said NTSA Enforcement Operation Manager, Bora Guyo, in a memo Wednesday.

The agency has directed its regional managers to enforce the directive and impound vehicles bearing the nullified plates.

Flashy fuel guzzlers bearing South Sudanese number plates have become a common staple on Kenyan roads as many of its nationals reside and do business in the country.

Business Daily