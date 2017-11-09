In its continued efforts towards assisting government in the provision of quality health services, premier mobile service provider TNM proudly announces the donation of oxygen concentrators to Mulanje Mission Hospital worth K3.1 million.

The equipment has been purchased with proceeds from the interests accrued from TNM's mobile money service's, Mpamba Trust Fund.

Speaking during the handover, TNM's Head of Mobile Money, Chikhulupiliro Mphatso said the donation demonstrates the company's commitment to reach out to Malawians in need of good health facilities.

"As a token of our appreciation for the support Malawians continue to render this network, TNM is donating these 2 Oxygen concentrators worth over K3.1 million. The money we have used for this donation is from the TNM Mobile Money Trust account. Being a Malawian company, we therefore decided that interests accrued from the Trust Fund be ploughed back into communities," Mphatso said.

Mphatso reaffirmed TNM's commitment in assisting government in the provision of quality health services in the country especially in rural areas.

"We have withdrawn K3.1 million for this donation from the interests realized from mobile transactions; your continued usage of this service means more interests which will be ploughed back into the community. The more you transact through Mpamba, the more Malawians will benefit through initiatives of this kind from the Mpamba Trust Fund," he noted.

Mulanje Mission hospital was designed to serve about 85,000 people from its catchment area but currently provides services to a population of over 550,000 in Mulanje District as well as other surrounding districts and Mozambique.

Other health facilities that have benefitted from the Mpamba Trust Fund include the Majete 2 Health Centre in Chikwawa, Kamuzu Central Hospital High Dependency Burns Unit, Ntchisi District Hospital, Magamba Health Centre in Machinga and Malawi Against Physical Disability's Kachere Rehabilitation Centre.

TNM Mpamba Trust has also supported communities with facilities in education, water and sanitation infrastructure. This support has been provided to communities across the country.