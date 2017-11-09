9 November 2017

South Africa: Taxi Operators Issue Demands - and Warnings - to Absent Transport Minister

The National Taxi Alliance has reminded Minister of Transport Joe Maswanganyi that he is just a servant of the citizens. By ORATENG LEPODISE.

"Joe is not our boss, he is our servant; instead of being grateful for the privilege to serve he is being boastful," said Mohanoa Francis Matsitsa, the president of the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) during a protest by taxi drivers in Pretoria on Wednesday.

On Wednesday the NTA embarked on a national protest, bringing Pretoria to a standstill and leaving thousands of commuters with no means of transport.

"This is so frustrating. I have to pay more than what I pay to get to work, because they were no operating taxis. I had to use an Uber which charged me ridiculous amounts of money," said Portia Matlala, a commuter who relies on taxis for transportation.

The NTA, which represents the drivers and owners, warned Maswanganyi to stop playing games with them. "They need to be reminded of what money does, it destroys people like it did with Judas; he shall reap the consequences of his actions," said Matsitsa.

The NTA accused the minister of failing to deal with issues affecting the taxi industry as they had raised...

