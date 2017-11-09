8 November 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: 'test Cancer Earlier for Better Treatment'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thuso Kgakatsi

Serowe — An oncologist at Sekgoma Memorial Hospital, Dr Ahmed Shariff has advised the public to test early for cancer, as early detection could be advantageous in treating the disease.

Dr Shariff said this at the cancer awareness activity which was organised by the Serowe Central Lions club, in collaboration with Sekgoma Memorial Hospital Department of Cancer recently.

"Early cancers are curable, therefore I would like to advise you to test while there is still time" he said.

Highlighting the most common cancers in Serowe, he said, cervical cancer, breast cancer, caposy sarcoma, lymphoma were most prevalent in the area.

Dr Shariff said they had developed a strategy to attract the public to come for screening after realisation that most come for test at a late stage.

He said Ministry of Health and Wellness had done a commendable job in providing resources for cancer screening and treatment, adding that with Non-Governmental Organisations such as Lions Club, participating in such events, it would further boost their efforts to effectively screen and treat cancers.

Dr Shariff further advised women to perform cervical cancer screening as it was the easiest and most accessible test, in which instant results could be given and treatment done for minor infections.

He noted that the Visual Inspection and Treat (VIA) Colposy and pap smear was also available hence the need for people to utilise these facilities to their benefit.

"As far as prevention is concerned, the HPV vaccine is useful for young girls to prevent the development of cervical cancer," he said.

Dr Shariff also noted that breast cancer was on the rise due to changes in the lifestyle and the quality of life in Botswana, which had prompted them to promote breast cancer screening more effectively, so as to identify it earlier and avail treatment.

"Regarding HIV related cancers, such as Lymphoma, anal cancers, promotion of HIV prevention is the solution to prevent such cancers," he said.

For her part, Serowe Central Lions Club vice president, Ms Julia Bothasitse said their club consisted of voluntary work and their main focus was health issues.

She said since October was the month of cancer, they had seen it fitting that they called people, educated and screened them on cancer.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Makgovango Officially Opens

Hospitality in terms of lodging in Gumare is growing given the number and standard of emerging facilities. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.