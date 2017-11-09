8 November 2017

Business Day Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Tigo-Airtel Climax Breast Cancer Month With Lunch, Fundraising

By Sheila Williams

The newly merged Airtel and Tigo telecommunication climaxed this years' Breast Cancer Awareness last month with a sea of Pink dress-codes in solidarity with Breast Cancer survivors.

The headquarters of both entities were vibrant and alive as employees created awareness on Breast Cancer Awareness month, which was climaxed with a buffet lunch and fundraising activities.

The merged entity had a lot to celebrate given that its individual members have over the years supported Breast Cancer campaigns by raising funds among themselves and supporting various institutions in creating awareness on early detection and caring for survivors.

This years' internal awareness campaign, which builds on the successes of activities over the years, featured a month-long digital news portal updates to employees on the signs to look out for, how to self-examine and treatment options when such signs are reported for early medical attention.

Employees were also sensitized against stigmatization and encouraged to be strong support systems for loved ones who find the selves with the devastating disease. They also partnered with NGO, Breast Care International for this year's 'Walk for Cure' awareness campaign in Koforidua in the Eastern region.

The Breast Cancer awareness month has become an institutionalized feature for employee engagements for Tigo and Airtel staff to compliment the national agenda which was this year themed "Early Detection and Effective Treatment Save Lives".

