Kenya: How Rugby Star Mike Okombe Met His Brutal Death

A post-mortem has revealed how international rugby star Mike Okombe died.

The autopsy done on Wednesday revealed that Mr Okombe died due to internal bleeding after he was stabbed four times in different parts of his body.

A report released to Mr Okombe's family by Government Pathologist Titus Ngulungu indicates the player had four wounds on the chest, head, back and cheek.

His father Josephat Shitindo Okombe, who was present at the Valley Hospital mortuary, where his son's body has been lying, told the Nation that the deep stab on his right chest was the main cause of the death.

"His body was badly injured with four stabs and bruises all over his back and shoulder," he said.

DEEP STAB

"According to the pathologist, he may have died majorly because of the deep stab on his chest that destroyed ligaments leaving huge holes."

Mr Shitindo concluded that his son was murdered by assailants who combined efforts to kill him.

The many bruises he had, he said, could be as a result of the struggles Mr Okombe had with the killers before they overpowered him.

In a brief speech at the scene, Mr Shitindo, a retired teacher from the Shikutsa Bostal Institution, recalled the last moments he shared with his son.

He said the rugby star, a former student of Musingu Secondary School in Kakamega, left his home on Friday with two important missions-- to clear with Kabarak University before graduation in December and clearing with his former club, Nakuru Top Fry, after signing a new deal with Kabras Sugar.

The elderly man narrated how he was dumb-founded by the news of death of his son, which he learnt through the media.

SOLE BREAD WINNER

"I still cannot believe that my son, who had become the sole bread winner of the family, has been murdered," he said.

Mr Okombe's relatives mourned him, saying he was a peaceful and responsible man who had taken it upon himself to educate his siblings.

His uncle, who requested anonymity, said his death was a great loss to the family as he was the shining star who was set to deliver the first university degree to the Okombes.

Kabarak University, which had cleared him for December graduation, sent its condolences through its Chaplain, The Rev Shadrack Rotich and the assistant dean of students Siwa Omondi.

Dr Omondi described Mr Okombe as "a hard working student who was passionate about the things he did".

The family called upon the office of the Director of Public prosecutions to carry out proper investigations and handle the matter with the seriousness it deserves.

HELD ACCOUNTABLE

"We are calling upon the office of the DPP to ensure justice has prevailed by expediting the investigations and have my son's killers held accountable," said Mr Shitindo.

Mr Okombe, 27, was reportedly stabbed to death on Saturday night after a scuffle at a birthday party in a friend's house at Olive Inn in Nakuru.

Four suspects, who were arraigned in court on Tuesday, will be charged on Monday after the court allowed police request to hold them for seven more days so as to conclude investigations.

Among the suspects are three rugby players-- Mr Calvin Okoth, Mr Erick Mochache and Mr Vincent Omondi.

The other is the late Okombe's girlfriend Maryanne Mumbi.

The body has since been transferred to the Mukumu Hospital mortuary in Kakamega.

He will be buried on November 18 at their Emasatsi Village in Khwisero, Kakamega.