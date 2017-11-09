Nigeria: Obasanjo Rents 25-Room Building At N10 Per Annum to Local Govt

Photo: Wikipedia

A former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has rented out his 25-room building in Ibogun village in Ifo local government area of Ogun State at N10 per annum for the use of the newly established Coker-Ibogun Local Council Development Area, LCDA.

The building will serve as secretariat of the council and has facilities such as water, toilets and a standby generator.

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, recently created 52 LCDAs aimed at delivering dividends of democracy to the grassroot.

One of the LCDAs is established in Ibogun, hometown of the former president, who in appreciation offered to rent out the building to the council at a meager fee.

The chairman of the Coker-Ibogun LCDA, Juwon Gbadebo, confirmed Mr. Obasanjo's gesture to members of the State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, led by Olusola Sonuga, who were on oversight function to the area.

Mr. Gbadebo said the action of the former president would boost development in the state.

The council boss also said the council was able to rehabilitate an extension of a mini water scheme and sink a motorised borehole to prevent water borne diseases through the provision of drinkable water in Iyanalogbo area.

Mr. Sonuga enjoined the LCDA to seize the opportunity it now had to "maximise resources and and generate more revenue."

Mr. Sonuga said more needed to be done by LCDAs to ensure that the people at the grassroot recieve the dividends of democracy.