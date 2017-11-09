Malawi: Grace Chinga's Tombstone Unveiling Ceremony On Saturday

The family of late Malawian famous gospel singer Grace Chinga has confirmed that the official unveiling ceremony and memorial service of their departed daughter will be held this Saturday at HHI in Blantyre.

His brother Dave said the ceremony will start at 9:00 in the morning.

He said the tombstone which has been built using family resources has costed the family about K2.5 Million.

"We decided to do this just as a family and without any fundraising or asking from anybody because we wanted to show our commitment and love towards our departed sister," said Davie.

"As you are aware Malawians already did alot during the funeral therefore we cannot ask for more" he added.

The ceremony will be run by Full Gospel Church and Musicians.

"We are therefore asking all the people who loved our sister to attend the memorial as well as the tombstone unveiling," pleaded the brother adding that Grace deserve the honour.

Born on 28th June 1978, Grace died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Blantyre on 6th March 2016 after a short illness.