Kenya: FKF Under Pressure to Kick Out Harambee Stars Coach Okumbi

Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi is now a man fighting for his job following a string of disappointing performances, Nairobi News understands.

Multiple sources who spoke to Nairobi News suggest a section of Football Kenya Federation's National Executive Committee is heaping pressure on president Nick Mwendwa to rethink his faith in the youthful Okumbi.

A section of those against Okumbi are vouching for the return of former coach Adel Amrouche.

Mwendwa seems however to be reading from a completely different script.

While addressing the press at FKF's headquarters in Kasarani on Wednesday, the president hinted that Okumbi will still be in charge during the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup that begins on November 25.

He said: "Of course we are worried with the team's recent performances but that doesn't necessarily imply we have to change the coach."

'NOT LOOKING GOOD'

The NEC members however hold a different view: "Things are not looking good (with Okumbi) if you gauge the mood of the public."

"A national federation's performance is gauged on how the senior national team performs. In that case, we are struggling," one of the NEC members who spoke off the record, told Nairobi News.

This development comes in the wake of public outcry, including a call from the federation's only sponsor SportPesa, for Okumbi's position to be reviewed.

Amrouche is said to be close to winning a multi-million suit against FKF for wrongful dismissal by former FKF president Sam Nyamweya.

The Belgian coach, who is also in the running to become the next Uganda Cranes coach, is however ready for an out of court settlement with FKF in the event he is given back his job.

Of the 16 international matches he has been in charge of since taking over the reins in March 2016, Okumbi has won less than half (and only one competitive game), drawn six and lost five.