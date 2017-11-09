9 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zim Elected to Unesco Executive Board

By Fidelis Munyoro

Zimbabwe has been elected to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) executive board at the 36th session of the general conference underway in Paris, France. The country joins 12 other African member States to the 58-member executive board. The General Conference is UNESCO's highest decision-making body. Speaking from Paris yesterday, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to France, Cde Rudo Mabel Chitiga described the election as a major milestone for the country.

"It is a very prestigious position and to think that we have been elected by a large majority of people clearly demonstrates that they hold Zimbabwe in good regard," said Ambassador Chitiga. "They have confidence in our performance. Am really enthusiastic about the election."

States are elected to the executive board for a term of four years. The executive board meets twice a year to examine the execution of the programmes adopted by the General Conference. After the close of the 36th session of the General Conference, the executive board will meet to elect its bureau (chairperson, vice-chairpersons, commission presidents and commissions).

