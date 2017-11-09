Nigeria: Another Militant Group Shelves Ceasefire in Niger Delta

Ratings agency Moody's has cut Nigeria's long-term foreign-currency bond to B1 from Ba3 and kept its outlook stable,… Read more »

The group in a statement by the spokesperson, W O I IzonEbi, ordered Nigerians and expatriates working at Agbami, Akpo, Usan, Erna, Abo, Yoho, Unity and Benga FPSO , platforms operated by Chevron Nigeria Limited, Total, Mobil, Agip and Shell to vacate the platforms, warning that "their safety can no longer be guaranteed by the gods of the rivers and land."

Yenagoa — The Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders has rescinded the ceasefire it declared, last year, saying it would join forces with the Niger Delta Avengers to destroy oil facilities in the Niger Delta region.

