Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Civilian Outside Somali Capital

Unknown assailants have shot and killed a civilian in the outskirts of Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Wednesday night, witnesses said.

The eyewitnesses told Radio Shabelle that men armed with pistols gunned down the man at Garas-Baley area, located about 15Km northwest of Mogadishu.

The killers and the slain civilian had an argument before the shooting, according to a resident who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The killers escaped from the scene of the killing before the security forces of the Federal Government have arrived. It's yet unclear the motive behind the murder of the villager.