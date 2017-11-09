9 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Hight Alert At Hight Court ,AG ,Central Bank And BRA Office

Security has been beefed up at the High Courts ,Central Bank ,Banaadir Regional Administration and the Attorney General Office, Radio Dalsan has learnt.

An official told Radio Dalsan that top Judiciary officials had been absent in the office for the second day following Intel of possible attack.

Mogadishu has been on high alert since it's deadliest attack on 14 of October where more than 400 people were killed followed by the Nasa Hablood Hotel attack where 27 were killed.

The attacks led to the firing of NISA and Police Chiefs.

