Kenya: Senate to Discuss Legality of Nasa Motions

The Senate is today afternoon expected to adjourn its normal business to discuss the constitutionality of Nasa motions that have been tabled before various county assemblies across the country.

The motions seek to create the people's assemblies to push for the required electoral reforms as well as refusal to recognize the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the October 26 fresh presidential election that saw his main challenger, Mr Raila Odinga pull out.

On Thursday, Murang'a Senator Mr Kang'ata Irungu told the Nation that he will be seeking the leave of the House to discuss the motions on grounds that they are unconstitutional.

UNLAWFUL

"Those motions are unconstitutional and the Senate will today deliberate on how to handle those assemblies," Mr Kang'ata said.

Nasa has said that in the county assemblies where it has majority, the motions will be adopted as they are.

However, the people's assemblies will be formed by directly involving the people in the counties where Nasa does not enjoy majority or does not have MCAs.

Bungoma Senator Mr Moses Wetang'ula, who spoke on Tuesday when he unveiled the motions said that the people's assemblies will be everywhere noting that even in areas where Nasa does not have an MCA, "the people are already organising themselves to form them."

The people's assemblies will have a task force that will come up with proposals on how to change the constitution including the structure of government and the electoral system.

Before he left for the US on Tuesday, Mr Odinga, who cited the lack of electoral commission's commitment in ensuring a credible process, directed all Nasa MPs to attend the county assembly sessions and guide MCAs on the debate.

SIAYA

The debate started Wednesday with Siaya becoming the first county assembly to adopt the formation of people's assemblies.

While in the US, Mr Odinga will hold meetings with the House of Representatives and Senate Congressional committee officials among other leaders on overcoming Kenya's political crisis and advancing democracy, rule of law and stability.

The Nasa leader, who is expected back in the country over the weekend, will also address Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a US think tank group, as well as hold meetings with other leaders and officials of civil society organisations.