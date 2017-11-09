The hockey fraternity is in mourning yet again following the death of former Kenyan international forward Rodgers Ayuya. Rodgers, formerly of Western Jaguars, Greensharks, Wazalendo and University of Nairobi hockey clubs, died last night in a tragic road accident along the Bungoma-Mumias road.

According to Western Jaguars team manager Peter Cetera, Rodgers was headed back to Bungoma from Mumias alongside his colleagues, where they took part in an activation process for telecommunication giants Safaricom.

"He was the one driving the vehicle and according to an eye witness, he lost control and the truck hit a tree. Unfortunately, he is the only who lost his life out of the 15 passengers," Cetera said.

Rodgers honed his skills at Musingu High School, where he led the team to the national title. He joined the University of Nairobi team after clearing High School before moving to Wazalendo and later Greensharks, where he played alongside former internationals Nixon Nyangaga and Leon Magomere.

He was called up to the national team in 2005 for the Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, where he featured alongside Kenyan icons like Zack Aura, Meshack Senge, Saidi Okwemba and Inderjit Matharu among others. He last played competitively for Jaguars during the 2014-15 season.

"He was a very talented player and his dribbling skills were simply out of this world. We shall miss him," Cetera said. His former clubs Wazalendo and Greensharks also sent condolence messages.

"Greensharks family is shocked to hear of the death of our wonderful former teammate Rodger Ayuya through a tragic accident last night. Rodgers was not just a teammate but a friend to us all at Sharks. Eternal rest grant him and let perpetual light shine upon him - RIP Brother."

He is survived by a wife and two children.

The news come barely 10 days after another hockey star, USIU Spartans' Martha Masinde, passed away in Bungoma.