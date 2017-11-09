Congo-Brazzaville: Rebels Displace Thousands More in Congo Brazaville

Kinshasa — A worsening rebellion by bandits has displaced 138 000 people in Congo. The displacements are most commonplace in the Pool and Bouenza areas south of the capital Brazzaville. A joint United Nations and government system assessment has established there are 81 000 newly arrived displaced persons in the departments of Niari, Lékoumou and Brazzaville. The rebels wreaking havoc in these areas have staged a mutiny against the government of President Denis Sassou Nguesso, in power since 1979. The president and his family are accused of plundering the oil-rich country's coffers.

The renegades are prohibiting the army from accessing areas they have taken over. They have turned down offers of amnesty by the government. The UN needs over US$23 million (R327 million) to help thousands displaced by the mutiny. Only 22 percent of the funds have been secured. - CAJ News