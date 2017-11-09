9 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NC Forms Committee for Legal and Political Handling of Gezira State Developments

Khartoum — The National Congress(NC) Leadership Office , in a meeting which was chaired by President of the Republic and Chairman of the Party, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir , Wednesday evening, has formed a standing committee on making legal and political handling for developments the Gezira State witnessed.

The NC Leadership Office also decided that Gezira State would be toured.

It reaffirmed measures being taken and called on all to respect decisions of President of the Republic and Chairman of the party as well as the Leadership Office decisions.

NC Deputy Chairman for Party Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud said the Leadership Office demanded a;; parties in Gezira to stick to discipline and implement the party's central directives.

He stated that the political arrangements to be carried out by the Committee which has been formed are dealing with election of the Legislative Council, and overcoming the differences and the past soreness.

