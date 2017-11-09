Cameroon: Southwest - Service to Humanity Pre-Occupies Bahá'is

Two gendarmes were attacked and killed by armed men late Tuesday in the northwestern town of Bamenda, said Cameroon's… Read more »

Buea — Faithful of the Bahá'i religion in Buea on Saturday October 21, 2017 concluded week long activities marking 200 years of the birth of their founder, Bahá'u'lláh. Bahá'u'lláh means the glory of God. Janet Wirba, a representative of the local spiritual assembly of the Bahá'is of Buea, presented the "Message of Bicentenary" to the over 400 Bahá'isfaithful in Buea and a host of guests that flooded the CNPS Hall in Mile 17. In the message which was presented worldwide to all Bahá'is faithful, she recalled the evolution of the faith, the founder and its activities. She pointed out how in contemporary society, the reputation of religion has suffered a great deal. "However, true religion can be known by its fruits. Its capacity to inspire, to transform, to unite, to foster peace and prosperity," she indicated while adding these are the values they are out to promote. After 200 years of their founder, they will continue to work for the service of humanity. "Humanity is faced with a lot of problems. God then sent a messenger to solve these problems. We work for the moral empowerment of children. We teach them the importance of the environment, respect for elders, how to know God and pray together," she lectured. Prayers for peace and artistic presentations were high points of the celebrations.

