Windhoek — The second Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala took place over the weekend at the Katutura Municipal Swimming pool and saw young swimming sensation Eliphas Nakaleke once again breaking his own record in the 50-m fly category for boys in the Under-8 and below category.

During the Long Course Gala, which Bank Windhoek has sponsored for the past five years, the following clubs participated; Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club, Dolphins Swimming Club, Namib Swim Academy and Marlins and Swakopmund Swimming Club.

"Being early in the long course season and with the swimmers not being fully fit only one Namibian Age Group record was broken. Eliphas Nakaleke broke the boys 8 years and under 50-m fly record in a magnificent time of 39.85 seconds. He bettered his own record which stood at 41.33 seconds;" said Jurie Badenhorst, on behalf of the Namibian Swimming Union (NASU).

Heleni Stergiadis secured the first three places on the Fina points system, meaning she had the three best overall swims. That is in the Women 15-16 years 400-metre individual medley, 400 metre Freestyle and 800 metre Freestyle when she respectively scored 615, 597 and 587 points.