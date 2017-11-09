Namibia: Standard Bank Unveils Karibib Branch

Windhoek — With an investment of N$4 million, Standard Bank inaugurated a new branch in the town of Karibib in the Erongo Region yesterday. The latest banking facility comes just within six days of the previous branch opening in the village of Okongo in Ohangwena Region.

Officially unveiling the branch, Regional Governor of the Erongo Region Cleophas Mutjavikua commended Standard Bank for its ongoing mission to bring banking services closer to the people as it relates to financial inclusion.

"It therefore goes without saying that the new Standard Bank Karibib branch will go a long way in making banking more accessible and convenient for the residents and tourists visiting the town. Banking is indispensable in today's modern society and I'm pleased to see that over the past 102 years Standard Bank has been supporting the country's economic growth and providing services and products that relate to the needs of individuals and business consumers alike," said Mutjavikua.

The governor further encouraged the residents to make optimal use of the new branch in order to grow themselves financially, as this will ultimately stimulate viable business initiatives that will develop the town to greater heights and the region as a whole. With a current population of approximately 9,000 residents, Karibib is the only town in the country where a number of transport corridors pass through, namely the Trans-Kalahari, Trans-Caprivi, Trans-Katwitwi, Trans-Oshikango and Trans-Orange highways.

Through the years the Karibib Town Council has made great strides to develop the town with new developments like the lithium mine which is busy with its first phase of production and expected to start with full operations next year.

It is expected to create employment for up to 60 employees with envisaged houses for them near the site.

Other developments include the marble mine which has already started operations this year, while providing much needed houses and employment for the town's residents.

In an effort to complement the town council's developmental efforts, Standard Bank's Head of Personal and Business Banking Mercia Geises said the bank saw the importance of offering customers innovative banking services and products to further boost economic activities.

"In essence, opening a new branch has positive spin-offs for the community in that it ultimately generates employment, brings a variety of banking service efficiency and various business and personal banking options for customers, as well as reduces unnecessary travelling costs. We strive to operate in a customer-centric environment where it is all about meeting our customers' financial needs first. Coupled with this is also enhancing the financial wellbeing of our customers through financial advice and education from our banking consultants and managers. We are driving Namibia's growth, because Namibia is our home," said Geises.

The inauguration of the latest facility in Karibib marks the 60th branch of Standard Bank throughout the country. In expanding its footprint, the bank had also opened new branches in the towns of Ruacana, Eenhana, Henties Bay and Mondesa in Swakopmund last year. Standard Bank is the only bank in the country offering Sunday banking services to its customers.

Standard Bank with its 102 years of existence in Namibia established its first branch in Lüderitz back in 1915. Since then it has grown from a mere few staff members to over 1,700 employees today by extending its roots deep into the fabric of the Namibian society with 60 branches and a wide network of 266 ATMs countrywide to date.

The event ended off with lively performances by the Namibian Correctional Service Brass Band of Erongo Region.