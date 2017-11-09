9 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Three More Admitted With Cholera in Kirinyaga

Tagged:

Related Topics

By George Munene

Three more people were Thursday admitted to hospital following an outbreak of cholera in Kirinyaga County.

This brings to twelve the number of people who have been hospitalised since Saturday when the disease was reported in various parts of the region.

The trio were taken to Sagana sub-county hospital after they started complaining of stomach pains and vomiting and admitted for treatment.

Those who are in critical conditions are undergoing treatment at Kerugoya, Sagana, Kimbimbi and Mwea Mission hospitals.

NO DEATHS

They are mainly from Kwavii, Rukanga, Kinyaga , Murinduko and Kangai villages where residents had been drinking water from the highly contaminated Ragati and Rwamuthambi rivers.

Already 50 others have been treated and discharged but medics said no deaths had been reported.

County medical director, Dr Hesbon Gakuo attributed the outbreak to the heavy rains which have contaminated local rivers.

"All wastes from towns and toilets have been swept into the rivers by rains pounding the region. When residents drink water from the contaminated rivers they get sick," he said.

He said public health officers had been dispatched to the affected areas and were educating residents on preventing measures.

"Residents are being advised to boil drinking water and wash hands after visiting toilets. We do not want the disease to spread to other unaffected villages in the region," said Dr Gakuo.

Dr Gakuo also said the residents were being given cholera preventive drugs as the situation was worrying.

The residents said the disease hit their villages on Saturday and left their colleagues in a critical condition.

"We have taken many of our colleagues to the hospital for treatment," one of the residents.

Kenya

Nasa to Resume Protests For Electoral Justice

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) says it will hold demonstrations in Nairobi on Friday in its push for electoral… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.